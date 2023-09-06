Playtest v0.4

NEW (v.04):
- New customer: Necromancer
- Combat is here! After leaving your shop, customers will embark on a series of battles that are determined by their stats
- Upon their return they will show you a combat report
- Added 2 "improvements" which are components that can be attached to a finished item to increase its stats
- Hover tooltips added
- Bug fixes and feedback addressed
- This was a big(!) update so bugs are very much expected. Please let me know what you find!
Changed files in this update