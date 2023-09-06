 Skip to content

Anvil of Tristheim Playtest update for 6 September 2023

Playtest v0.4

Playtest v0.4

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

NEW (v.04):

  • New customer: Necromancer
  • Combat is here! After leaving your shop, customers will embark on a series of battles that are determined by their stats
  • Upon their return they will show you a combat report
  • Added 2 "improvements" which are components that can be attached to a finished item to increase its stats
  • Hover tooltips added
  • Bug fixes and feedback addressed
  • This was a big(!) update so bugs are very much expected. Please let me know what you find!

