Low Priority Matchmaking System Update Change Notice

Greetings, Warriors!

It's Paragon: The Overprime.

We have upcoming news arriving from Planet Prime.

Currently in Paragon, we keep a close eye on reports from our Warriors and have been enforcing penalties on those who exhibit unsportsmanlike conduct based on specific criteria every week.

In addition to this, we're introducing a new penalty system based on your Honor Points to enhance the overall gaming experience.

Here are the specifics of our Low Priority Matchmaking:

■ Overview of the Low Priority Matchmaking System:

1. Low Priority Matchmaking System

Temporary matchmaking penalties are assigned to accounts with a <Substandard> Honor Grade due to disruptive behavior that negatively affects the gaming atmosphere.

Accounts with penalties will be matched primarily with other penalized accounts during matchmaking. If a match isn't found within a certain time frame, they'll be placed in the regular matchmaking queue.

2. Target of Low Priority Matchmaking Penalties

Targets: Warriors with a "Substandard" rating based on their Reputation Points within the Honor Grade.

*Honor Grade (lower grades to the right)

Paragon 1 > Paragon 2 > Paragon 3 > Standard > Substandard 1 > Substandard 2 > Substandard 3

3. Low Priority Matchmaking Penalty

Penalty applies to modes: Quick Battle, Competitive, AI Battle As the <Substandard> Honor Grade decreases, the duration of Low Priority Matchmaking penalties increases. Players with a <Substandard 3> rating will have limited access to Competitive.

*Penalty Duration Based on Honor Grade*

Substandard 1: 5 minutes of Low Priority Matchmaking

Substandard 2: 15 minutes of Low Priority Matchmaking

Substandard 3: 30 minutes of Low Priority Matchmaking, unable to access Competitive

Please be aware that the penalty duration for the Low Priority Matchmaking system may be adjusted in the future, and we will provide advance notice of any changes.**

If a match cannot be found within the specified penalty time, the account will be placed in the regular matchmaking queue. If a penalized player joins a party, all party members will also receive Low Priority Matchmaking penalties, and Honor Points will be adjusted according to the penalized player's rules.

***Notes:

If Low Priority Matchmaking is in progress and then canceled and restarted, Low Priority Matchmaking will start from the beginning.

To check party members' Honor Points, right-click on their account, go to View Profile, and check the Honor Points.

To check individual Honor Points, navigate to the Lobby screen, View Profile, and check Basic Info.**

4. Penalty Removal Method

You can restore your Honor Points and remove the "Substandard" grade by displaying great sportsmanship, such as voting Honor Warriors, earning consecutive Honor Warrior vote bonuses, and completing games without leaving. This will enable you to enjoy the game in a proper gaming environment.

On September 14th (Thursday), <Substandard> grade accounts will have their Honor Points reset to 0.

On September 14th (Thursday), the Low Priority Matchmaking System will be updated.

By the end of September, in-game UI improvements related to Low Priority Matchmaking will be implemented.

■ Honor Points Reset

To ensure fair operation, with the update on September 14th, the Honor Points of Warriors in the Substandard or lower grade will be reset. Warriors with a score of 0 or higher will not be affected by this reset. However, if your Honor Points fall to the Substandard grade after the reset, you will be subject to Low Priority Matchmaking penalties.

Our team will do our best to provide the best possible gameplay environment.

Thank you.