Minor Update 9th September 2023

0.1.11391 (9th September 2023)
Lots of fixes, feature additions and QoL updates.
- Fix for add/sub to not lose entity/id on values
- Try to show boosts in tooltip where applicable
- Added lock_slots and unlock_slots
- Added set_signpost instruciton
- Added faction:GetEntitiesWithRegister()
- Added launch instruction
- Fix crash when Lua tries to log text to the console while the game is shutting down
- Fix for Intel Scanner effect getting stuck on when bot out of power
- When switching entity faction (i.e. due to hacking tool) abort orders before switching the faction field
- This fixes hacking explorables with active orders messing up the faction item availability database which afterwards can cause issues in the order system and lead to save game corruption
- Increased virus cure range
- Tone down virus spread
- Cure docked entities
- Give the virus cure to the anomalies
- Lua errors for virused component
- Fix for invalid orders crashing on cancel
- Make RequestItem work at same priority as logistics network
- Allow passing priority to OrderItem
- Dont auto assign to self if you have dont have deliver items selected
- Fix to check locked slots when requesting items
- Allow docked units to transfer directly to parent and vice versa
- Add a docked items layout, shown when locking slot of docked item
- Dont override docked drones GOTO register on unpacking if its already set
- Dont build foundations under walls
- Allow deconstructor and turret to work with locations with foundations
- Added foundation to radar filters (only returns ones without buildings on them)
- Allow deconstruction and shooting of foundations with the click action interface
- Multiline tabs in build menu
- Show big buttons during multiselect
- Fixed linking that broke with last build
- Fix for miners not mining
- Fix for blight shield and blight power
- Added Mute in background setting
- Crash fix when dragging items
- Make build/produce instructions store the blueprint as a string if it is a complex table with nested tables (This is to avoid the possibility of having deeply nested blueprints in behaviors in blueprints in behaviors which would break the limit of 20 levels of nesting in table serialization)
- Added GetEntityAt and OrderToSharedStorage instructions
- Slightly offset multiselect so edge scrolling works
- Fix for blight magnifier with infinite resource node
- Show missing items before showing override items in Solve instruction
- Added scanning for frame types in filterentity
- Added paginate widget for orders screen
- Adjusted anomaly spawns
- New codex entries for rotation and logistics
- Sort array in get_ingredients instruction because of pairs call in simulation
- Added progress bar back to resimulator
- Moved new game options behind custom game button
- Add version string to ingame menu
- Fix losing drones or packages when dragging drone or package into a slot that is locked to either empty or a different type
- Show error popup "Unable to place into full or fixed item slot" when trying to convert item (i.e. drone package) into another slot that is full or fixed to something else
- Log a Lua error if Lua tries to set the entity of an item slot but it can't due to a locking/reserve/stack issue
- Fixed orders involving buildings with cranes
- Fix entity meshes showing at outdated locations while the game is paused and the camera is moved
- Avoid memory leak with off-screen construction sites
- Turn on "Prefer D3D12" without fully switching the RHI to be D3D12 exclusive to keep D3D11 as a fallback on older hardware/software (Use -d3d11 if you run into issues)
- Optimized fog
- Show yellow outline around registers with actual entities in them
- Show ping effect at location when moving mouse over register with coordinate and move camera to coordinate when shift clicking it
- Limit intensity of rgb light
- Local power in the resource bar to include received power in addition to generated
- Use number of goto register as range when moving
- Make behaviors not create a register for empty values
- Only check frame when checking if the faction has unlocked a bp recipe
- Fixed filter on has_item instruction
- Fix "mute in background" to not require a restart
- Rename v_foundation_value to v_is_foundation
- Fix for First item
- Allow bots with item transporters to do item transporter only orders if in range
- Take into account crane range with pickup\dropoff instructions
- Fix for broken item database and illegal faction orders
- Make Debug.Benchmark Lua function exclusive to mod dev mode
- Commmand Center can be rebuilt now if deconstructed
- Added unit parameter to "have space for item"
- Infected filter now matches glitch bots
- added Biome generation option for flat worlds
- Tooltip, text and graphic fixes/updates
- Unpackage/Package instructions can now take a unit
- Fixed the check for store entity being full warning
- Add 'Right-Click Drag Scrolling' to input options
- Don't crash the game when a mod tries to load an invalid gltf file
- Translation fixes for unsupported languages showing string tokens
- Fixes to power indicator
- Graphics optimizations
- Increase blueprint preview quality
- Don't error in 'Request Wait' instruction when input value doesn't contain an item id
- Don't drop redeployable command center when acquiring a command center with a redeployer, only drop it on deconstruction
- Tutorial update
- Fix subroutines writing to and reading from a parameter not working when the outside call instruction doesn't use said parameter
- Fix buildings with cranes potentially ignoring the STORE register if the crane is busy with other things
- Added IsSameGrid() instruction
Changed files in this update