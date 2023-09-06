Milestone 1.33 Released (Experimental)

This update is also only accessible by switching to our Experimental branches (instructions on how to do so here) - although note they have slower load times and worse performance than normal builds due to the extra logging they contain!
Changelog:
- Fixed a crash that would occur if you try to detonate C4 that had been placed in a saved game.
- Fixed an issue in the tutorial where a soldier did not have enough TU to fire their shotgun a second time.
- Fixed an issue where missiles would sometimes not fire in air combat if you had activated the Afterburner at the start of the battle.
- Game no longer creates an Iron Man save when exiting the game (even if you're not playing Iron Man).
- Swapping weapons on the Soldier Equip screen now also swaps out the associated ammo for these weapons.
- Tooltips are now dismissed when you start dragging an item (e.g. on the soldier equip screen).
- Camera now correctly moves up / down when watching an AI unit climbing a ladder during the alien turn.
- Quantum Array now correctly shows the additional information on visible UFOs immediately after loading a save.
- Units attempting to shoot adjacent walls should no longer contort themselves like a pretzel to do so.
- Cleaner Accelerated Rifle no longer drops to 0% Accuracy as soon as it goes beyond maximum range, unlike other weapons.
Changed depots in internal branch