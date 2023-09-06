20230906 Beta Patch for Multiplayer Co-op Mode

Howdy Builders,

The Multiplayer Co-op Online Mode has just received a hotfix patch! Let's join other builders for an enhanced gaming experience together! Enjoy the Logan's romance in Multiplayer!

Furthermore, we invite you to delve into the article to learn more about the behind-the-scenes of the Multiplayer Co-op Mode.

https://store.steampowered.com/news/app/1084600/view/3694686097148743251?l=english

Reminder: Sandrock Full Launch date has been rescheduled to November 2nd. We'll see you there! Your Multiplayer Co-op Beta testing save progress will be carried over to the full version.

Check the changelist below:

Added a designer attribute in item descriptions.

Added map icons for festival activities.

Addressed floating Winter Solstice decorations.

Addressed planting issues with level 4 soil.

Aligned Home Assessment Board information with unlock functions.

Corrected abnormal item handling for [Rubber Ring] and [Masterpiece: Mouth].

Corrected abnormal mount posture on four-humped Yakmels.

Corrected UI clicking after skipping the home editing tutorial.

Corrected mahjong score calculations for milestones.

Enabled summoning of mounts and proper follow after dismounting.

Ensured NPCs in Day of the Bright Sun move after the Town owner logs out.

Ensured pets were disabled when riding the cable car.

Enhanced Home Assessment Board UI with sound effects.

Enhanced sandstorm and lighting effects.

Fixed industrial grinder light issues.

Fixed incorrect gold deduction prompts in Salvage's backyard ticket purchases.

Fixed player information retrieval during the first-time report of another player.

Fixed the issue where Doomshroom in Whispering Valley would get stuck in rocks.

Fixed the issue where the cable car did not pause during play/dates with event triggers.

Fixed the unusual actions of Boxing Jacks in battles.

Improved heat distortion in scenes.

Improved Magic Mirror's collection prompts.

Optimized camera photo system.

Prevented NPC workshop visits from being skipped during player sleep.

Rectified text errors.

Rectified toolbar display during planting.

Removed multiple guide cursors in worktables.

Relocated the "Rule Details" button in mahjong bidding UI.

Resolved mount positioning during sand painting in play/dates.

Resolved rare incidents of players getting stuck after colliding with a train.

Restored daily dialogues with Burgess for Best Friends relationships.

Resolved mount synchronization issues in certain cases.

Please bear in mind that throughout the open beta, there could be glitches, server instability, or other occasional problems. We kindly request your patience and understanding. Your feedback is highly cherished, as it significantly contributes to enhancing the multiplayer experience.

Please report any problems or bugs to qa@pathea.net, Discord or Steam

(While submitting your problems, please provide the following information for us to address them promptly: UserID, server region, room number (if applicable), and log files located at C:\Users\username\AppData\LocalLow\Pathea Games\My Time at Sandrock MultiPlayer - "Player text". Additionally, including screenshots/videos or steps to reproduce the issue would be highly appreciated.)

Here's how to access the Multiplayer Co-op Mode on the Steam platform:

Make sure you have the latest version of the game installed.

Launch 'Sandrock' in your Steam library.

Once a window pops up, choose the 'Multiplayer Mode' option, and you'll be ready to dive in!

But for Epic players, you need to find and launch the 'Sandrock Multiplayer DLC' in your Library.

Catch us for more information:

