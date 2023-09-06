Small Patch!
Hello, everyone enjoying the game.
We're listening to your feedback and working to make the game even better.
This small update focuses on fixing some frustrating bugs.
- Fixed an infinite recovery bug for some units when using certain items.
- Some AI improvements for ranged units.
- Fixed a bug where race buff values for purchased skills were not being applied correctly.
- Fixed an item duplication bug in certain situations
- Fixed being able to check the unit book during battle
- Fixed the ability to skip through H-scene animations step by step.
- Inserted player health damage effect to intuitively recognize when a player loses the game due to health depletion.
- Fixed some translations
We're still working on many other things you've pointed out, and we promise to make the game even better.
Thank you for your interest and support.
Changed files in this update