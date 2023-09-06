Share · View all patches · Build 12120147 · Last edited 6 September 2023 – 07:46:35 UTC by Wendy

Small Patch!

Hello, everyone enjoying the game.

We're listening to your feedback and working to make the game even better.

This small update focuses on fixing some frustrating bugs.

Fixed an infinite recovery bug for some units when using certain items.

Some AI improvements for ranged units.

Fixed a bug where race buff values for purchased skills were not being applied correctly.

Fixed an item duplication bug in certain situations

Fixed being able to check the unit book during battle

Fixed the ability to skip through H-scene animations step by step.

Inserted player health damage effect to intuitively recognize when a player loses the game due to health depletion.

Fixed some translations

We're still working on many other things you've pointed out, and we promise to make the game even better.

Thank you for your interest and support.