- Fix max player limit being 4
- Fix Loadout multiclassing
- Improvements to leaderboard win tracking
- Improvements to team spawning on classic, tdm, and capture point
Mage Mayhem update for 6 September 2023
Patch 1.5.3 Bugfixes
