 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

CONCLUSE 2 update for 6 September 2023

Patch Notes #14

Share · View all patches · Build 12119837 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Today's patch includes an important fix for incorrect health values after loading saves along with some other improvements. Full changelog below:

  • Issue where health value was incorrect sometimes after loading saves (especially from the death screen) should now be fixed.
  • The Kawashi boss fight in the 2nd level of the Prefecture now has music and ambient lighting matching the boss intro and transformation cutscenes.
  • A new save point has been added to the Vorington Pantheon to allow saving right before the Thomas Vorington boss fight.
  • Some collision improvements to the second floor of the Cousin Varren boss fight to prevent being able to clip the camera into the wall.
  • Some additional collision improvements in the interior of the Emperor's Palace where the player could walk through a few objects.

Thank you everyone who has been continuing to report these issues. Also a big thanks to those of you who have left reviews recently, they really help us out!

~ Tyler and Jon

Changed files in this update

SteamDB Unknown Depot Depot 1052231
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link