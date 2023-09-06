Patch Notes #14

Today's patch includes an important fix for incorrect health values after loading saves along with some other improvements. Full changelog below:

Issue where health value was incorrect sometimes after loading saves (especially from the death screen) should now be fixed.

The Kawashi boss fight in the 2nd level of the Prefecture now has music and ambient lighting matching the boss intro and transformation cutscenes.

A new save point has been added to the Vorington Pantheon to allow saving right before the Thomas Vorington boss fight.

Some collision improvements to the second floor of the Cousin Varren boss fight to prevent being able to clip the camera into the wall.

Some additional collision improvements in the interior of the Emperor's Palace where the player could walk through a few objects.

Thank you everyone who has been continuing to report these issues. Also a big thanks to those of you who have left reviews recently, they really help us out!

~ Tyler and Jon