Patch Notes #14

Today's patch includes an important fix for incorrect health values after loading saves along with some other improvements. Full changelog below:
- Issue where health value was incorrect sometimes after loading saves (especially from the death screen) should now be fixed.
- The Kawashi boss fight in the 2nd level of the Prefecture now has music and ambient lighting matching the boss intro and transformation cutscenes.
- A new save point has been added to the Vorington Pantheon to allow saving right before the Thomas Vorington boss fight.
- Some collision improvements to the second floor of the Cousin Varren boss fight to prevent being able to clip the camera into the wall.
- Some additional collision improvements in the interior of the Emperor's Palace where the player could walk through a few objects.
Thank you everyone who has been continuing to report these issues. Also a big thanks to those of you who have left reviews recently, they really help us out!
~ Tyler and Jon
Changed files in this update