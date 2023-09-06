Minor difficulty adjustment (Update 1774)

Update 1774
- Forest stage second floor breakout in hard mode will has less barrels. Mortar is added at last fence.
- Buff enemies HP in hard mode a bit (+10%)
- Fix lava stage explosive stalagmite trap did not work due to wrong configure.
