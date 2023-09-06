 Skip to content

Dungeon Looter update for 6 September 2023

Minor difficulty adjustment (Update 1774)

Share · View all patches · Build 12119605

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Update 1774

  • Forest stage second floor breakout in hard mode will has less barrels. Mortar is added at last fence.
  • Buff enemies HP in hard mode a bit (+10%)
  • Fix lava stage explosive stalagmite trap did not work due to wrong configure.

Changed files in this update

