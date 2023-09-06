Patch Notes v0.5.32

Share · View all patches · Build 12119367 · Last edited 6 September 2023 – 18:09:18 UTC by Wendy

Bot animation overhaul

-Unique animations for all characters

-Combos each have dedicated animations

Bot Fixes

-bug fixes for behavior hand offs from basic to ult and back

-safety checks to reduce errors from halting attack loop

-bot gun shots no longer send slashes

Training Fixes

-fixed bug in character class meter

-gold metals should be easier to achieve especially for simultaneous and jab steps

Arcade Fixes

-grading scales with difficulty

-current opponent highlighting

Weapon Fixes

-coloring bugs corrected on several ultimate weapons

-collider positioning fix on fans

-adding grip points for two hand ultimates