Patch Notes v0.5.32

Bot animation overhaul
-Unique animations for all characters
-Combos each have dedicated animations
Bot Fixes
-bug fixes for behavior hand offs from basic to ult and back
-safety checks to reduce errors from halting attack loop
-bot gun shots no longer send slashes
Training Fixes
-fixed bug in character class meter
-gold metals should be easier to achieve especially for simultaneous and jab steps
Arcade Fixes
-grading scales with difficulty
-current opponent highlighting
Weapon Fixes
-coloring bugs corrected on several ultimate weapons
-collider positioning fix on fans
-adding grip points for two hand ultimates
Changed files in this update