 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Saber Punks Playtest update for 6 September 2023

Patch Notes v0.5.32

Share · View all patches · Build 12119367 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Bot animation overhaul
-Unique animations for all characters
-Combos each have dedicated animations

Bot Fixes
-bug fixes for behavior hand offs from basic to ult and back
-safety checks to reduce errors from halting attack loop
-bot gun shots no longer send slashes

Training Fixes
-fixed bug in character class meter
-gold metals should be easier to achieve especially for simultaneous and jab steps

Arcade Fixes
-grading scales with difficulty
-current opponent highlighting

Weapon Fixes
-coloring bugs corrected on several ultimate weapons
-collider positioning fix on fans
-adding grip points for two hand ultimates

Changed files in this update

Saber Punks Playtest Content Depot 1783041
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link