Upcoming Patch 1.1

Build 12119161 · Last edited 6 September 2023 – 04:46:14 UTC by Wendy

Rework

-Quiz Manager Rework:

Most answer for question are now set to random position for button.

Quiz in Depth 2 & 3 are now have 4 answer.

New features

-Add 5 more question on Depth 1.

-Add 5 more question on Depth 2.

-Add 5 more question on Depth 3.

-Add warning dash indicator for Killer whale boss.

-Add 2 more achievement.

Bugs Fixed

-Fixed game over screen is not registered on Depth 5/Submarine Boss.

-Fixed some quiz answer.

Changes

-Increase time to dash for Killer whale from 0.3 to 0.5.

-Increase Thrasher speed from 20 to 25.