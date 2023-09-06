Upcoming Patch 1.1

Rework
-Quiz Manager Rework:
Most answer for question are now set to random position for button.
Quiz in Depth 2 & 3 are now have 4 answer.
New features
-Add 5 more question on Depth 1.
-Add 5 more question on Depth 2.
-Add 5 more question on Depth 3.
-Add warning dash indicator for Killer whale boss.
-Add 2 more achievement.
Bugs Fixed
-Fixed game over screen is not registered on Depth 5/Submarine Boss.
-Fixed some quiz answer.
Changes
-Increase time to dash for Killer whale from 0.3 to 0.5.
-Increase Thrasher speed from 20 to 25.
