God Machines Playtest update for 6 September 2023

Patch 0.1.3

Patch 0.1.3

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Now you can loot the bodies of the fallen enemies to upgrade your own squad. Additionally, there are a lot of bug fixes and interface improvements.
#RealGodsAreDigital

Patch notes:

  • Simulation Battles reward 2 up to 6 Modules that were used by the enemy.
  • Fixed the Tremor ability.
  • Cameras should work as expected.
  • Abilities are automatically selected when equipping modules.
  • The cursor should stay in the game window when using a multi-screen setup.
  • Fixed dropdown menu in the Assembler to correctly show the names of combatants.
  • Removed the Assemble button and all combatants should be automatically saved when leaving the Assembler.
  • Fast Build should now only work when enabled.
  • Fixed the possibility of placing modules in locked sockets.
  • Fixed a bug that blocked the use of any ability after the enemy's turn.
  • Fixed a bug with volume settings being partially obscured in battles.
  • Fixed a bug in the Main Menu by temporarily disabling parallax.
    The build number should be now visible in the game.

Changed files in this update

SteamDB Unknown Depot Depot 2488611
  • Loading history…
SteamDB Unknown Depot Depot 2488612
  • Loading history…
