Patch 0.1.3

Now you can loot the bodies of the fallen enemies to upgrade your own squad. Additionally, there are a lot of bug fixes and interface improvements.
#RealGodsAreDigital
Patch notes:
- Simulation Battles reward 2 up to 6 Modules that were used by the enemy.
- Fixed the Tremor ability.
- Cameras should work as expected.
- Abilities are automatically selected when equipping modules.
- The cursor should stay in the game window when using a multi-screen setup.
- Fixed dropdown menu in the Assembler to correctly show the names of combatants.
- Removed the Assemble button and all combatants should be automatically saved when leaving the Assembler.
- Fast Build should now only work when enabled.
- Fixed the possibility of placing modules in locked sockets.
- Fixed a bug that blocked the use of any ability after the enemy's turn.
- Fixed a bug with volume settings being partially obscured in battles.
- Fixed a bug in the Main Menu by temporarily disabling parallax.
The build number should be now visible in the game.
