Patch 0.1.3

Now you can loot the bodies of the fallen enemies to upgrade your own squad. Additionally, there are a lot of bug fixes and interface improvements.

#RealGodsAreDigital



Patch notes:

Simulation Battles reward 2 up to 6 Modules that were used by the enemy.

Fixed the Tremor ability.

Cameras should work as expected.

Abilities are automatically selected when equipping modules.

The cursor should stay in the game window when using a multi-screen setup.

Fixed dropdown menu in the Assembler to correctly show the names of combatants.

Removed the Assemble button and all combatants should be automatically saved when leaving the Assembler.

Fast Build should now only work when enabled.

Fixed the possibility of placing modules in locked sockets.

Fixed a bug that blocked the use of any ability after the enemy's turn.

Fixed a bug with volume settings being partially obscured in battles.

Fixed a bug in the Main Menu by temporarily disabling parallax.

The build number should be now visible in the game.