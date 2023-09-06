Backpack Hero Mod Support and CR8 Update!

Share · View all patches · Build 12119004 · Last edited 6 September 2023 – 04:09:17 UTC by Wendy

Hey, Backpackers!

Backpack Hero now officially supports mods! 🎉 Mod support is live now on the main branch of the game!

Simply select "Mods" from the Main Menu and you can add in tons of new items!

One of my favorites is the mod from The Farlands Workshop!. You can easily add the mod to your game by subscribing to it on the Steam workshop 🔨

I'm also a huge fan of the Plush Mod! Definitely worth checking it out!

If you want to learn more about creating your own mods, check out the documentation HERE.

That's not all for this update! We have several new things too!

Including:

Major changes to CR8! He has all new items, curses, relics, and an overheat mechanic that allows for some wicked new combos, but prevents some of the simpler infinites!

CR8 "Gear" builds. These are like cleavers, but for our robot pal!

The Cursed Forge! Add powerful new effects to your items at the cost of a permanent penalty applied to them! (Old forges are still there)

Many new items including Pandora's Box!

Buffed relics! More of the old relics will be added back in shortly!

New sound effects and animated backgrounds!

The Tusk doesn't effect CR8 components!

Improved options and credits screen! Kickstarter supporters can find their names more easily!

Many, many bug-fixes. We're sorry Coral wasn't working properly!

