Update 0.7 Hotfix - Endless Improvements and Wall Tower

Thanks to RAMBO’s feedback, I realized that an additional incentive to rushing waves was needed. Also, mazing levels were not well-designed for endless so I’ve added an indestructible wall tower that allows you to fix your maze with the drawback of consuming cash and building space.

I think these two changes really improve certain drawbacks of the game, so I’m releasing it now instead of during the next major update.

New wall tower for mazing

At the cost of $3, a zero-damage wall tower can be built that cannot be moved or destroyed by enemies but still blocks enemy movement.

This tower sells for $0 to make looping slightly less overpowered.

Only available for mazing levels. Also, all mazing levels will have all towers unlocked for coding simplicity…

Rushing

When I first made the game, the incentive of rushing was to get enough points for 5 stars. But this aspect is actually detrimental in endless mode.

You will now get up to 200% more cash when rushing. This bonus cash is scaled depending on how much of the full 24 seconds is rushed. This means cash from waves will now range from x1 to x3.

Now you actually get MORE cash if you rushed the full 24 seconds rather than if you waited for the waves to spawn. This bonus is surprisingly very balanced from my calculations, as it gives a reasonable percentage more than if not rushing.

Tower changes

Max tower level is now 20. Max upgraded beam tower can now reach 4 million damage. With 8 buffs, it can deal a 1 billion damage! (And enemies can only have a maximum of 2 billion health)

Beam damage per second has been nerfed from 1/6 to 1/10.

Slow tower now has a limit of 80% on its slow (which can be reached at level 19). Also slow per level is now 4% instead of 5%.

Stun tower bonus damage to bosses has been nerfed from x3 to x2.

Miscellaneous changes