Rec Room PATCH - the "Make it to Midnight" edition

This build has not been seen in a public branch.

General Improvements and Bug Fixes

Publishing a room no longer requires a custom photo.

Door and Welcome Mat can now be added to Inventions.

Fixed an issue where players cannot move when joining Make It to Midnight.

Fixed an issue where the Watch sometimes stopped allowing players to switch between tabs.

MoodsV2 chip configuration can now be updated in multiplayer.

MoodsV2 Skydome and Sun constant chips config sliders cover the whole parameter range.

Released the following from beta: The Motion Trail component and all associated chips, Equals (new), If Has Tag, If Player Has Role, If Player Is Valid And Local, If Player Is Valid, Instance Get Max Players, Local Player Disable Interaction with Target Player, Local Player Enable Interaction with Target Player, Player Get Costume, Player Get Seat, Room Authority Changed event, Authority Changed event, Explosion Hit Player event, Explosion Hit Rec Room Object event, Projectile Hit Rec Room Object event.

Added 'Player Reset Name Color' chip in beta.

Added an option to send circuit events to a given player. When configuring Event Sender chips to the "Player" option, an additional player port will be added to specify which player to send the event to.

In Advanced Creation Mode, object transforms can be modified in the Maker Pen config menu.

In Advanced Creation Mode, an axis alignment widget is available to players in Maker Pen.

Rec Room Studio

Added a 'Fix me' button in the room errors window for material using an invalid shader that can be converted to a Rec Room Studio shader.

The correct error now shows in the room settings window if a room name is too long.

Some errors in the room errors window will now include a help button which will take you to a page that has more info available.

Fixed a bug where you sometimes couldn't ignore validation warnings.

