Over the past month or so I've been pushing minor updates to improve some levels and update the visuals. There is now a new character controller, a simple cutscene system at the beginning of each area, and full controller support. All of this is in preparation for the Switch port which should launch in early October. Over the next few weeks I'll be pushing some more updates to improve the visuals of some of the areas and improve the controller support for the level creator. If you have any suggestions or find any bugs please let me know in the steam discussions as I'd like to improve the game as much as possible before the Switch launch.
PictoPull update for 6 September 2023
Visual Updates in Preparation for the Switch Port
Patchnotes via Steam Community
