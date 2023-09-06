Song of the Prairie 0.6.37 patch update.

Hello villagers,

It’s so glade to welcome you all in Prairie Town!

These are the update contents:

1.Fixed the problem that Memory Challenge may not over.

2.Fixed the problem that fishing will not cost stamina.

3.Fixed some translation errors.

4.Fixed the CG’s occurring position of Poer romance event 3.

5.Fixed the problem that Florist birthday event will be triggered in Laurel Festival.

6.Changed the triggering condition of Kroc’s daily conservation.

7.Fixed the problem that setting of helpers working priority cannot be saved.

If you like Song of The Prairie don’t forget to share it to your friends. See you next time!

Welcom to join our Discord server: https://discord.gg/nusw2hCKvJ