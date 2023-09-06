Revise
- The following skills are effective for continuous damage
Warrior-war cry, madness, impulsiveness, anger
Mage - Arcane Shield
Poison Master - Toxic Hormone
Knight - Divine Blessing, Dragon's Blessing, Dragon's Descent
Ranger-Arrow Intent Comprehension, Clone
- Poison Master's inscription, the source of poison, evolution - poison damage, effective against continuous poison damage
- The following job transfer skills are effective for continuous damage
Warrior-Juggernaut, Berserker, Life Force, Energy Force
Poison Master-Sacrificial
Knight-Dragon Knight, Black Knight, Punishment Knight
Ranger-Sentiment
- Knight’s 3rd transfer skill: Punishment Knight has been modified to increase damage by 100% to enemies with repentance status.
- Reduce the experience requirements for collection upgrades
- Modify some text descriptions
Changed files in this update