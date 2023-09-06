 Skip to content

Idle Build RPG update for 6 September 2023

V1.4.7

Build 12118731

Patchnotes via Steam Community

  1. The following skills are effective for continuous damage
    Warrior-war cry, madness, impulsiveness, anger
    Mage - Arcane Shield
    Poison Master - Toxic Hormone
    Knight - Divine Blessing, Dragon's Blessing, Dragon's Descent
    Ranger-Arrow Intent Comprehension, Clone
  2. Poison Master's inscription, the source of poison, evolution - poison damage, effective against continuous poison damage
  3. The following job transfer skills are effective for continuous damage
    Warrior-Juggernaut, Berserker, Life Force, Energy Force
    Poison Master-Sacrificial
    Knight-Dragon Knight, Black Knight, Punishment Knight
    Ranger-Sentiment
  4. Knight’s 3rd transfer skill: Punishment Knight has been modified to increase damage by 100% to enemies with repentance status.
  5. Reduce the experience requirements for collection upgrades
  6. Modify some text descriptions

