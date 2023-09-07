Hotfix for Version 13.2

Hello everyone. Today we bring you a range of important bug fixes and balance adjustments for version 13.2.
Balance Changes
- Removed the FR-MG-0 AP magazine’s damage bonus.
- Decreased FR-MG-0 short barrel damage penalty to 3% (from 4%).
- Increased SCP-939’s sprint speed to 7.0m/s (from 6.7m/s).
- Decreased SCP-939’s maximum stamina to 13s (from 15s).
- Decreased how far SCP-939’s growl can be heard.
- SCP-939 now hears their own growls at a reduced volume.
- SCP-939 is no longer revealed in an Amnestic Cloud when missing a Claw or Lunge.
- Amnestic cloud now deploys 20% faster.
- Increased SCP-049’s HP to 2200 (from 2000).
- Increased SCP-049’s initial and maximum Hume Shield by 100.
- Increased SCP-049’s base movement speed to 4.4m/s (from 4.1m/s).
- SCP-049-2 can now only damage one target at a time.
- Updated SCP-244’s particles.
- Decreased how high SCP-244’s fog spreads.
Bug Fixes and Miscellaneous Changes
- Improved SCP-939’s hit registration.
- Updated the PluginAPI build to use the latest release.
- Fixed hearing SCP chat being toggled ‘on’ by default whilst in Overwatch mode.
- Gun crosshairs are no longer extremely thin on lower resolutions.
- Fixed SCP-096 not being able to destroy SCP-330’s door.
Thank you all for the bug reports. Have fun, and see you in the dark.
~ Northwood Studios
