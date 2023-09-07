 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

SCP: Secret Laboratory update for 7 September 2023

Hotfix for Version 13.2

Share · View all patches · Build 12118544 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hello everyone. Today we bring you a range of important bug fixes and balance adjustments for version 13.2.

Balance Changes
  • Removed the FR-MG-0 AP magazine’s damage bonus.
  • Decreased FR-MG-0 short barrel damage penalty to 3% (from 4%).
  • Increased SCP-939’s sprint speed to 7.0m/s (from 6.7m/s).
  • Decreased SCP-939’s maximum stamina to 13s (from 15s).
  • Decreased how far SCP-939’s growl can be heard.
  • SCP-939 now hears their own growls at a reduced volume.
  • SCP-939 is no longer revealed in an Amnestic Cloud when missing a Claw or Lunge.
  • Amnestic cloud now deploys 20% faster.
  • Increased SCP-049’s HP to 2200 (from 2000).
  • Increased SCP-049’s initial and maximum Hume Shield by 100.
  • Increased SCP-049’s base movement speed to 4.4m/s (from 4.1m/s).
  • SCP-049-2 can now only damage one target at a time.
  • Updated SCP-244’s particles.
  • Decreased how high SCP-244’s fog spreads.
Bug Fixes and Miscellaneous Changes
  • Improved SCP-939’s hit registration.
  • Updated the PluginAPI build to use the latest release.
  • Fixed hearing SCP chat being toggled ‘on’ by default whilst in Overwatch mode.
  • Gun crosshairs are no longer extremely thin on lower resolutions.
  • Fixed SCP-096 not being able to destroy SCP-330’s door.

Thank you all for the bug reports. Have fun, and see you in the dark.
~ Northwood Studios

Changed files in this update

SCP: Secret Laboratory Windows Content Depot 700331
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link