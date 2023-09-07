Hotfix for Version 13.2

Share · View all patches · Build 12118544 · Last edited 7 September 2023 – 19:06:06 UTC by Wendy

Hello everyone. Today we bring you a range of important bug fixes and balance adjustments for version 13.2.

Balance Changes

Removed the FR-MG-0 AP magazine’s damage bonus.

Decreased FR-MG-0 short barrel damage penalty to 3% (from 4%).

Increased SCP-939’s sprint speed to 7.0m/s (from 6.7m/s).

Decreased SCP-939’s maximum stamina to 13s (from 15s).

Decreased how far SCP-939’s growl can be heard.

SCP-939 now hears their own growls at a reduced volume.

SCP-939 is no longer revealed in an Amnestic Cloud when missing a Claw or Lunge.

Amnestic cloud now deploys 20% faster.

Increased SCP-049’s HP to 2200 (from 2000).

Increased SCP-049’s initial and maximum Hume Shield by 100.

Increased SCP-049’s base movement speed to 4.4m/s (from 4.1m/s).

SCP-049-2 can now only damage one target at a time.

Updated SCP-244’s particles.

Decreased how high SCP-244’s fog spreads.

Bug Fixes and Miscellaneous Changes

Improved SCP-939’s hit registration.

Updated the PluginAPI build to use the latest release.

Fixed hearing SCP chat being toggled ‘on’ by default whilst in Overwatch mode.

Gun crosshairs are no longer extremely thin on lower resolutions.

Fixed SCP-096 not being able to destroy SCP-330’s door.

Thank you all for the bug reports. Have fun, and see you in the dark.

~ Northwood Studios