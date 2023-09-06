 Skip to content

RocketJumpCascade update for 6 September 2023

RocketJumpCascade v0.5 🚀🦘HUGE UPDATE 💥🤯NEW LEVELS 🗺

Share · View all patches · Build 12118485 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Movement updates

  • Changed the movement and air control to give a slightly more weighted feel
  • These changes are notably closer to CSGO bhop feel than before
  • Refined the feeling of stopping yourself in the air
  • Added a dash ability pickup in some areas (green aura)
  • Added a jump pad in some areas (blue aura)

Rocket Launcher

  • You can now right click to fire 2 rockets at one time (consumes 2 ammo)
  • Tweaked the firing timings single fire or multishot
  • Auto reloads if you reach 0 ammo in magazine
  • Press B to change your RL skin (if you have found one!)

Levels

Many areas have been remade and expanded to allow for more to explore and more paths to jump through

  • LavaTemple - remastered...

  • SewerTown - The town has expanded since the last visit

  • Underground - a new path has opened and secrets await

  • The Infinite Forest Rift Runner has been opened. Explore up to 4 new areas by warping through this newly powered rift.

? More areas to discover soon™

Hud Improvements

  • Arrow Indicator displays if you have a dash ability stored
  • Now include info about the Rift you are about to enter
  • Updated the hud to display health in Hearts
  • Changed the layout of info
  • The pause screen now displays the current build you are playing on
  • The pause screen now displays current level name (no idk why i named that level that )

Engine Upgrade

  • Major update from UE 5.0.3 -> 5.2

Bugs

  • Fixed bugs causing the rocket to not explode
  • Fixed many bugs causing the rocket to clip through walls/floors
  • Fixed cases where you would get stuck on the rocket in mid air
  • Fixed fullscreen button not working properly
  • Fixed Music tracks playing in full volume after changing the volume
  • Fixed a few bugs when entering portals in the Hub
  • Fixed some input bugs with the dash ability
  • Levels now stream based on what you are viewing to hopefully help with loading problems
  • Fixed postprocess effect in some maps
  • Fixed some sounds not using the proper volume slider
  • Fixed bugs with the speed display
  • Fixed numerous bugs with save data - please report if anything is not saving

