RocketJumpCascade v0.5 🚀🦘HUGE UPDATE 💥🤯NEW LEVELS 🗺

Build 12118485 · Last edited 6 September 2023

Changed the movement and air control to give a slightly more weighted feel

These changes are notably closer to CSGO bhop feel than before

Refined the feeling of stopping yourself in the air

Added a dash ability pickup in some areas (green aura)

Added a jump pad in some areas (blue aura)

Rocket Launcher

You can now right click to fire 2 rockets at one time (consumes 2 ammo)

Tweaked the firing timings single fire or multishot

Auto reloads if you reach 0 ammo in magazine

Press B to change your RL skin (if you have found one!)

Levels

Many areas have been remade and expanded to allow for more to explore and more paths to jump through

LavaTemple - remastered...

SewerTown - The town has expanded since the last visit

Underground - a new path has opened and secrets await

The Infinite Forest Rift Runner has been opened. Explore up to 4 new areas by warping through this newly powered rift.

? More areas to discover soon™

Hud Improvements

Arrow Indicator displays if you have a dash ability stored

Now include info about the Rift you are about to enter

Updated the hud to display health in Hearts

Changed the layout of info

The pause screen now displays the current build you are playing on

The pause screen now displays current level name (no idk why i named that level that )

Engine Upgrade

Major update from UE 5.0.3 -> 5.2

Bugs