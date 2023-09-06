[Update] Patch Notes: September 6th

Share · View all patches · Build 12118479 · Last edited 6 September 2023 – 03:06:03 UTC by Wendy

Here's a rundown of some of the major updates in today's patch!

* Last Days of Summer Event (09/06 - 09/20)Let's say goodbye to the long summer by collecting lots of points and having lots of fun!

* New Transcendence Weapon Promotion (09/06 - 10/04)Drakar I and Drakar III will make a special appearance during the event in [Drakar Decoder]

* Drakar Coin Giveaway (09/06 - 10/04)Earn mission points during the event and collect Drakar Coins!

* Guaranteed Class Decoder Rotation Group Giveaway Event (9/6 - Until Next Transcendence Class Promotion)Select a guaranteed class from the rotation group based on Class Decoder usage during the event!

---------- Details ----------

Fire Bomb Changes Damage has been slightly increased when Fire Bomb ends in Zombie Hero, Zombie Hero (Laboratory), Zombie Z, and Zombie Z (Laboratory) modes. Fire Bomb's HP has been slightly increased in Zombie Hero, Zombie Hero (Laboratory), Zombie Z, and Zombie Z (Laboratory) modes. The reduction to Movement Speed while inside the range of Fire Bomb has been slightly decreased in Zombie Hero, Zombie Hero (Laboratory), Zombie Z, and Zombie Z (Laboratory) modes. You can now obtain points and Karma by destroying the Fire Bomb in Zombie Hero, Zombie Hero (Laboratory), Zombie Z, and Zombie Z (Laboratory) modes.



New Zombie Scenario Medal

Zombie Scenario 8-4 Nexus Space Rift Medal

Condition: Zombie Scenario - Clear Pursuit: Ep. Nexus Space Rift 100 times

Improvements

Some changes have been made to how the notification window is displayed. Removed permanent displays notifications (permanent weapons and other items will be displayed without the duration) Unused limited-time items: display the applicable duration (Ex: 1 Day, 3 Days, 6 Days) Items with an expiration date: display applicable dates (Ex: Expiration - 9/20/2023 at 4:00PM)



New Events

Last Days of Summer Event (09/06 - 09/20)

Let's say goodbye to the long summer by collecting lots of points and having lots of fun!

Participation Requirements / Obtainable Items Reach 30 / 40 minutes of playtime: 6 Points each (up to 12 points a day) Log-in: 3 Points (up to 3 points a day) Score 6 Kill Points by kills or assists (bots excluded for both) as a human in Zombie Mode: 1 Point (up to 15 points a day) Score 6 Kill Points by human infection (bots excluded) as a zombie in Zombie Mode: 2 Points (up to 15 points a day) Clear a Zombie Scenario mode on Hard or higher after scoring 100 Kill Points: 3 Points

How to Earn Kill Points Zombie Kill as a Human: 3 Points (excluding bots) Zombie Assist as a Human: 1 Point (excluding bots) Human Infection as Zombie: 3 Points (excluding bots) Human Infection Assist as Zombie: No Points

Daily Rewards Obtain 30 points every day to earn an Event Decoder

Total Point Rewards 30 Points: Rare Decoder x3 60 Points: Rare Decoder x5 + Zombie Scenario Add-On Rate Box x5 90 Points: Unique Decoder x3 + Grade 4 Parts Reward Box x5 150 Points: Unique Decoder x7 + 100 Weapon Enhancement EXP Coupon x3 210 Points: Class Decoder x3 + Summer Hunting Zombie Spray (Permanent)

270 Points: Transcendence Decoder x2 + Transcendence Weapon Pass (3 Days) 330 Points: Class Decoder x7 360 points: Transcendence Decoder x5 390 Points: Season Badge x100

Notice You can earn up to 30 points a day. Cumulative rewards are given once per account. Participation will only count in rooms with three or more players (excludes Studio Mode). Relevant Zombie Modes: Zombie Classic / Zombie Mutant / Zombie Hero / Zombie Z / Zombie Evolution Excluded Zombie Scenario Maps: Double Gate / Lost City / Survival: Trap / Survival: Groundwater / Pursuit: Chaos At least 5 minutes of playtime are required to complete Zombie Scenario mode missions. Excludes auto hunt kills regardless of mode. Playtime missions can be completed in all modes. All points will be removed during maintenance on 9/20. If you have obtained all Season Badges and cannot earn more, you will receive a Black Market Badge instead. The Event Decoder can be used until midnight on the day it is obtained.



1st Daily Play Event (09/06 - 09/12 23:59:59)

Earn rewards during the event with the following missions!

Requirements Log in for 3 days during the event and play for 20 minutes each day to earn Event Decoder x3 + 3,000 Mileage Coupon

Notice Cumulative rewards are given once per account. Only rooms with 3 or more players count toward these goals. The Event Decoder can be used until midnight on the day it is collected.



2nd Daily Play Event (09/13 at 12:00 AM - 09/20 before maintenance)

Requirements Log in for 3 days during the event and play for 20 minutes each day to earn Event Decoder x3 + 3,000 Mileage Coupon

Notice Cumulative rewards are given once per account. Only rooms with 3 or more players count toward these goals. The Event Decoder can be used until midnight on the day it is collected.



Login Supplies Event Guide (9/6 - 10/4 11: 59: 59)

Login Reward Daily Weapons Supply Dual Sword Phantom Slayer (1 Day) & M3 Black Dragon (1 Day) & Barrett M95 White Tiger (1 Day) 3 types all provided + 2 types out of Rare, Unique, or Transcendence provided according to probabilities + 1 Transcendence Class (1 Day) provided according to probabilities + all contents of Daily Attendance Reward Box provided. Transcendence Classes (1 Day): Dorothy Dark Knight, Flora Paladin, Transcendence Ji Yoon Choi, Transcendence Yuri, Sonya Lycanthrope, Elizabeth Crimson Hunter, Transcendence Michaela, Transcendence Fernando, Transcendence Blair, and Rose Phoenix Daily Attendance Reward Box: Damage Display (1 Day), Killer Display (1 Day), Penalty and Loss Invalidation x1, Rare Decoder x3 All weapons and classes from the Daily Supply are bound and cannot be used for Auction/Disassembly/Family Storage (Extension X).

Cumulative Rewards 5 Days: X-TRACKER (20 Days) + Cumulative Attendance Reward Box 10 Days: Spell Lance Scarlet Rose (20 Days) + Cumulative Attendance Reward Box 15 Days: Trinity Grenade (20 Days) + Cumulative Attendance Reward Box 20 Days: Lightning Fury (20 Days) + Cumulative Attendance Reward Box 25 Days: Heaven Splitter (5 Days) + Cumulative Attendance Reward Box Cumulative Attendance Reward Box contents: C4 Countdown Room Host (5 Days), Shorten Respawn Time (5 Days) Lucky Gunslinger (5 Days), Daily Mission Difficulty Change x15, Exploration Slot Expansion Coupon (7 Days)

Notice Attendance rewards will be provided directly as rewards instead of the Daily/Cumulative Attendance Reward Box items. Rewards can be claimed immediately after logging in and are available until midnight every day.



New Transcendence Weapon Promotion (09/06 - 10/04)

Drakar I and Drakar III will make a special appearance during the event in [Drakar Decoder]

Decoder

Drakar Decoder You can exchange the Transcendence Decoders you own with Drakar Decoders during the event via [Crafting] - [Disassemble].

Drakar I

Type: Primary Weapon (Unique) Description: A Viking-inspired tactical rifle that fires 60 rounds of 5.56mm bullets. Charge the gauge by hitting enemies and use it to increase the firearm's stage. Reloading will grant special ammo, and the firearm's stage will increase or decrease depending on the gauge amount. Use the special ammo to inflict damage to enemies in rage for a short time. Drop Rate: 2.46%

Drakar III

Type: Primary Weapon (Unique) Description: A Viking-inspired tactical rifle that fires 60 rounds of 5.56mm bullets, with enhanced performance from its predecessor, the Drakar II. Charge the gauge by hitting enemies. Reloading while the gauge is at max will increase the firearm's stage, however, if the gauge is not full, it will decrease instead. The weapon's performance changes every three stages, and reloading gives you special ammo that inflicts damage to enemies in range for a short time. Drop Rate: 0.45%

Notice All unused Drakar Decoders will be removed during maintenance on 10/4. 85 mileage will be given for each Drakar Decoder removed. Drakar Decoders will keep their contents until the 10/4 maintenance. You can exchange the Transcendence Decoders you own with Drakar Decoders during the event via [Crafting] - [Disassemble].



New Transcendence Weapon Guaranteed Giveaway (09/06 - 10/04)

Use [Drakar Decoders] during the event to receive [Drakar Coins], which, depending on the amount, guarantees either Drakar I or Drakar III!

Conditions Collect Drakar Coins x50 to receive Drakar I (Permanent) (once per account) Each time you collect Drakar Coins x300 (300/600/900/etc.), you will receive Drakar III (Permanent)

Notice For every Drakar Decoder you use, you'll receive a Drakar Coin. All Drakar Coins will be removed during maintenance on 10/04. You can exchange any Transcendence Decoders you own with Drakar Decoders during the event via [Crafting] - [Disassemble].



Drakar Coin Giveaway (09/06 - 10/04)



Earn mission points during the event and collect Drakar Coins!

Conditions Reach 40 / 60 minutes of playtime: 15 Mission Points each (once each per account) Score 6 Kill Points by kills or assists (bots excluded for both) as a human in Zombie Mode: 1 Mission Point (up to 20 Mission Points per account) Score 6 Kill Points by human infection (bots excluded) as a zombie in Zombie Mode: 2 Mission Points (up to 20 Mission Points per account) Clear a Zombie Scenario mode on Hard or higher after scoring 100 Kill Points: 3 Mission Points (up to 24 Mission Points per account)

How to Earn Kill Points Zombie Kill as a Human: 3 Points (excluding bots) Zombie Assist as a Human: 1 Point (excluding bots) Human Infection as Zombie: 3 Points Human Infection Assist as Zombie: 0 Points

Cumulative Rewards Accumulate 50 Mission Points to earn 45 Drakar Coins

Notice Total Mission Points available during the event period: 50 Points Playtime missions can be completed in all modes. Cumulative rewards are given once per account. Participation will only count in rooms with three or more players (excludes Studio Mode). Relevant Zombie Modes: Zombie Classic / Zombie Mutant / Zombie Hero / Zombie Z / Zombie Evolution Excluded Zombie Scenario Maps: Double Gate / Lost City / Survival: Trap / Survival: Groundwater / Pursuit: Chaos At least 5 minutes of playtime are required to complete Zombie Scenario mode missions. Excludes auto hunt kills regardless of mode. Playtime missions can be completed in all modes. All Drakar Coins and Mission Points will be removed during maintenance on 10/4.



Drakar Upgrade Event (09/06 - 10/04)

Based on the number of Drakar I's collected during the event, they will be upgraded to Drakar II or Drakar III (Permanent).

Conditions Collect Drakar I (Permanent) x3 to obtain Drakar II (Permanent) Collect Drakar I (Permanent) x7 to obtain Drakar III (Permanent)

Drakar II Type: Primary Weapon (Unique-Part) Description: A Viking-inspired tactical rifle that fires 50 rounds of 5.56mm bullets, with enhanced performance from its predecessor, the Drakar I. Charge the gauge by hitting enemies. Reloading while the gauge is at max will increase the firearm's stage, however, if the gauge is not full, it will decrease instead. The weapon's performance changes every two stages, and reloading gives you special ammo that inflicts damage to enemies in range for a short time.

Notice Collection rewards for each stage are given only once per account. Drakar I is not kept when upgrading it to the Drakar II or III. You can potentially obtain the Drakar I (Permanent) in [Drakar Decoders] or by accumulating [Drakar Coin] x50 for the first time (up to once per account).



Drakar Decoder Exchange Giveaway (09/06 - 10/04)

Each Transcendence Decoder will be exchanged with 1 [Drakar Decoder] during the event.

How to Exchange: Disassemble the Transcendence Decoder in the [Crafting] - [Disassemble] tab, to receive 1 [Drakar Decoder] for each Transcendence Decoder.

Transcendence Decoders cannot be disassembled after the event.

Class Rotation Group Appearance Event (9/6 - Until Next Transcendence Class Promotion)

The classes below will be part of the new Rotation Group for the Class Decoder during the event.

Appearing Classes Ismael / Ethan / Roy / Romy

Notice The Rotation Group will no longer be available via the decoder once the event ends. The contents of the Rotation Group may change at any time. The Rotation Group is added to Class Decoders only during the event. Upon winning with a rotating class, you will automatically obtain their exclusive costume. Upon winning as Roy, you will automatically obtain Roy's Keepsake Hat (Permanent). Upon winning as Romy, you will automatically obtain Romy's Survival Pack (Permanent). Upon winning as Ismael, you will automatically obtain the Black Rose Shuriken (Permanent). Upon winning as Ethan, you will automatically obtain the Inquisitor's Hourglass (Permanent)



Guaranteed Class Decoder Rotation Group Giveaway Event (9/6 - Until Next Transcendence Class Promotion)

Select a guaranteed class from the rotation group based on Class Decoder usage during the event!