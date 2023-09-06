September 6th, 2023 Patch Updates

Fixed a possible dialogue jamming problem in Yunmu。
Modified the text description of sake in the Japanese version.
风帆纪元 Sailing Era
September 6th, 2023
Patchnotes via Steam Community
