Hotfix 1.0.5a

Polish

Saving Popup now has sound

QOL

Camera Sway effect is reduced as some players were having trouble hovering certain elements on screen. It can still be fully disabled on the Options.

Bugfixes

Most Important Fixes

Janitor should now properly appears upon finishing the game while meeting the proper conditions. (thanks Coel and Pipichu)

Fixed “Dafter Punks” achievement unlock condition. (thanks Wolf)

Fixed an issue where for Chapter 2 onward you were able to select multiple Gambles on boss battles and forced to select just 1 on the floor before. (thanks Coel and Jonesboy33)

Fixed a softlock if opening Gear Menu (Pause) on the Orb Shop. (thanks Jonesboy33)

Fixed issue where autosaving would stop working after entering Tower Tutorials.

Fixed an issue where autosave only saved on Auto0 if Auto1 and Auto2 existed (thanks Wolf for the report)

UI and UX

Added collision behind Boss Lootbox UI.

Saving Popup now doesn’t show up for temporary (tutorial) save files.

Artifact Pouch is now arranged correctly

Expedition Results “Talk to Gambler” text is now displayed correctly.

Combat Gamble UI will temporarily hide while a Character Hover Information UI is visible.

Fixed an issue where receiving Mana would show “+X Armor” instead of “+X Mana”.

Saves on the Inn should now properly show “The Inn” instead of garbage expedition data.

Continue Button now displays “The Inn” thumbnail for saves on the Inn. (instead of garbage expedition data)

Pause Menu should now appear above any other UI and have a subtle black background

Functionality

Fixed a NullReferenceException when using orbs while having the “Crystallized Magic” skill. (Could cause a bunch of errors and inconsistencies)

Fixed a NullReferenceException related to the Saving Popup

Fixed a NullReferenceException related to the Warden and Loan Shark character cards

Disabled autosave during tutorials

Localization, Strange Wording and Typos

Fixed double “to” on: Crystal Shop - Aggression Crystal "Until the end of combat, add 12 ATK to to the target." (Thanks Kaziglu Bey)

Known Issues

There are some unlocks that may happen between saves. (Sometimes if you are on a specific save and then start a new game or load another save, an unlock from the previous save may happen on the new save)

Audio settings reset upon clicking off the game and back again (thanks Hörnchen for the report and clip)

Gambler XP not going above 1980 when reaching Level 4 (this blocks Clan Lord achievement, thanks Coel and Wolf for the reports)

Epilepsy warning leaves too fast (Thanks MadHatRavenDesk for the report)

Issues related to Artifact Orbs (Thanks Jonesboy33 for the reports)

Issues related to Skills (Lots of reports, thanks to Kamai, Jonesboy33 and more.)

Plenty of wording oddities and badly explained effects, we’ll be working on that slowly.

Token usage on Skill Trees sometimes is blocked even when it shouldn’t, still investigating.

Pumpkin Pile seems to still cause some kind of softlock, still investigating.

A lot of other issues, we are doing our best to fix those asap.

Planned for Next Hotfix

QOL

(You can expect those for the very next hotfixes, there is more in the way though)