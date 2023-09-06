 Skip to content

Jumplight Odyssey update for 6 September 2023

Hotfix 0.1.1-p2 Notes - Crushing Some Crashes

Build 12118398

Hi Spacefarers,

Just a short and sweet hotfix to address an issue that was causing some crashers for players. We anticipate it addresses 1 in 5 crashes currently being experienced, so while we felt it necessary to prioritise a hotfix immediately to address the issue we know some people will still experience some instability from time to time. We're working on it as a major priority.

As always, we'll continue to be squishing these bugs as soon as we identify them. We are so grateful for your patience and love 💖

<3 Kindofsquishy and the LoG Team

