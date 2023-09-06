 Skip to content

Idling to Rule the Gods update for 6 September 2023

Changes for Version 4.16.1420 (2023-09-06)

Build 12118391

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Added 5 new pets: Azure Dragon (from PapA3, earth supporter), Black Tortoise (from Kurik, water defender), White Tiger (from Rebels, wind assassin), Vermilion Pheasant (from Rebels, fire rogue) and Tenko (from Qiarel, neutral adventurer). The first 4 are unlockable for free but have a token improvement for a special ability while the fifth can only be unlocked with a token and has a special ability as base.
  • Halved the crafting time of sacred stones.
  • Added some semi-secred enemies to D4. Not totally final yet.
  • Fixed a few issues.

Changed files in this update

