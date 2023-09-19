Minor release with improvements

Added:

[Import] Set default import location in import window

[Baking Mode] Allow to reset parameters to their default values

[Baking] Set baking to paint resolution when creating a project

[Symmetry] Unbind symmetry-specific manipulator from shortcut Q

[Menu] Add "show log" option in help menu

[Viewport] Improve shadow rendering speed

[Substance] Update engine to version 9.0.1

[Color Management] OCIO config file can have any extension type

[Assets] Sbsar resource with 'decal' usage should be auto-set to warp projection

[Path] Display a message when trying to interact with the Path tool while UI and Gizmos are hidden

Fixed:

[Crash] Alt + Drag on Path panel

[Import Resources] Random crash when removing resources to import

Crash when importing a compressed GLB file

Issue while painting on meshes sharing UVs

Mesh flash black when recomputing or loading cache

[Properties] Right-click menu to reset parameters doesn't appear on dropdowns

[Level] Input sliders locked by previous level

[AMD][Sparse] SVT option if activated generates artefacts

[Projection][Warp] Crash when double clicking on vertices

[Path] UI and path visible in baking mode

[AMD] Texture lost when playing with visibility

[Sparse] Too low resolution when turning around the mesh