Minor release with improvements

Added:
[Import] Set default import location in import window
[Baking Mode] Allow to reset parameters to their default values
[Baking] Set baking to paint resolution when creating a project
[Symmetry] Unbind symmetry-specific manipulator from shortcut Q
[Menu] Add "show log" option in help menu
[Viewport] Improve shadow rendering speed
[Substance] Update engine to version 9.0.1
[Color Management] OCIO config file can have any extension type
[Assets] Sbsar resource with 'decal' usage should be auto-set to warp projection
[Path] Display a message when trying to interact with the Path tool while UI and Gizmos are hidden
Fixed:
[Crash] Alt + Drag on Path panel
[Import Resources] Random crash when removing resources to import
Crash when importing a compressed GLB file
Issue while painting on meshes sharing UVs
Mesh flash black when recomputing or loading cache
[Properties] Right-click menu to reset parameters doesn't appear on dropdowns
[Level] Input sliders locked by previous level
[AMD][Sparse] SVT option if activated generates artefacts
[Projection][Warp] Crash when double clicking on vertices
[Path] UI and path visible in baking mode
[AMD] Texture lost when playing with visibility
[Sparse] Too low resolution when turning around the mesh
Changed files in this update