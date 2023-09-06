 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Street Stallion: The Jaywalk Simulator update for 6 September 2023

Hotfix

Share · View all patches · Build 12118262 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hotfix

  • Clipping and floating Assets
  • added R key (Selfie camera) to Guide in pause menu
  • Fixed cones stuck in ground
  • tweaked Cheese counter in Ui
  • fixed problem with Twitch Command cooldown UI when returning to main menu and back

Changed files in this update

SteamDB Unknown Depot Depot 1736761
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link