Lightweight graphics processing
Added "Bloom" graphic processing.
The android's arms and legs now light up according to the body color.
Fixed the problem that the battle scene sometimes does not start.
Increased the adjustment range of the tongue.
Dawn of Marionette update for 6 September 2023
Ver1.12
