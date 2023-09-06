 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Dawn of Marionette update for 6 September 2023

Ver1.12

Share · View all patches · Build 12118228 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Lightweight graphics processing
Added "Bloom" graphic processing.
The android's arms and legs now light up according to the body color.
Fixed the problem that the battle scene sometimes does not start.
Increased the adjustment range of the tongue.

Changed files in this update

SteamDB Unknown Depot Depot 2496951
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link