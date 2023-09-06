Weekly Content Update #11 Now LIVE!

How's it going, everyone? Another update hitting today touching on a widely requested feature, and some smaller fixes here and there. Let's get to it:

Inventory Overhaul

The community has long touched on the issue of item and inventory management. In the heat of action it's often hard or cumbersome to quickly swap to items you actually want to use, and we hope todays change makes it a little easier. From the ManageMe screen, you can now filter what sort of items auto-populate your hotbar. Be it consumables, tools or even junk, you can manually set your preferences for each slot. When you pick up items of these types, they'll take priority accordingly.

Additionally, while you're running around in the open world, you can hold the key or button for any of these slots and pull up a rotating menu, allowing you to quickly equip the items you want to use. Let us know what you think of these changes!

New Ambient Weapon Spawns

While running around in Rockhaven you might stumble across an interactable cleaning cart inside shops, or a wheelbarrow near construction sites. Looting these will provide you with one of two new weapons.

The Construction Sledge, or the Cleaning Broom.

The Sledge does a gargantuan amount of damage, but it only dishes out 4 hits before its broken. The Cleaning Broom has a little more durability, but packs a softer punch in comparison.

New Clothing, including Beanies!

Some folk in the community wanted more accessories, so starting today Steezy's selling beanies in one of 6 colourways. Additionally, Bo Jumbly's Trenchtown and Green Island are stocking a new type of jeans, one of which is a classic Denim colorway, so if you want to look like a Dad, there's something for you.

More Dialogue and Bug Fixes



We've expanded the range of dialogue Rockhaven citizens will say, with a further 100 lines depending on the situation. We've also taken care of a few bugs here and there as we go, and will continue to on our way to Chapter One.

Speaking of, enjoy a small preview, and have a great week!