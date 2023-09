Version 1 is now released! It has been quite the journey to get here, which I plan to document at another point in time. In short, 4ish years, 2 game engines, and way too many distractions later, this game is finally in a presentable state.

The game is still relatively early in development, being my first title. Expect a lot more to come, to the point that I expect it to look like a different game when I'm done with it, except for the main gameplay and style.