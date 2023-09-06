Cosmic Carnage Playtest Update 2

Changes and bug fixes made this week:
- extra spiky disk launching behind does not inherit size increase
- reduce the damage of duplicated bullets
- big bullets + shredder, sometimes shredder looks too big
- fix bug bullets too big for some weapons
- spiky disk size bug
- drone goes offscreen instead of always 0,0
- fix malfunction damage for passive weapons
- selecting speedy drone upgrade broken
- fix malfunction chance of drone
- game over panel, carnage level and upgrades don't have exit animation
- There seems to be bullet size inconsistencies when acquiring the upgrade which provides 100% of bullets are bigger in size
- The damage numbers don’t seem to update when acquiring upgrades other than the 50% damage boost (e.g. 20% damage boost for each shield)
- click exit game, back, then exit game again with controller buttons are not selectable
- exp clumping together does not remove original exp orbs fast enough
- add sound to EXP clumping together
- fix movement speed upgrade not working
- spamming enter when upgrade screen is up allows you to upgrade multiple times
