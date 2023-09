Along with fixing a few bugs and minor other fixes, we've added another ending, a "dark" "bad" ending. Can you find it?

Spoilers It might have something to do with Gabby accepting help from Calahree during a fight...*END SPOILERS

Thank you all for still having this installed, we're still very hard at work with Cicada Springs as well as another UCHEWS title. So please look forward to it! All of your support this past year has been tremendously uplifting!