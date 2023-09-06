- More steam achievements added (a couple are still unobtainable, sorry)
- 5th Stage Boss (Captain Kidney) was slightly reworked, and will no longer glitch out of bounds
- A few bosses received total hit point nerfs
- The "Extend" weapon's tentacle was increased in length
- The final stage item layout was altered slightly
- Some background graphics were altered to improve visual clarity during 5th boss fight, and to make them look better overall
The Rush update for 6 September 2023
September 5 Update
