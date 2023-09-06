 Skip to content

The Rush update for 6 September 2023

September 5 Update

Share · View all patches · Build 12118059 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • More steam achievements added (a couple are still unobtainable, sorry)
  • 5th Stage Boss (Captain Kidney) was slightly reworked, and will no longer glitch out of bounds
  • A few bosses received total hit point nerfs
  • The "Extend" weapon's tentacle was increased in length
  • The final stage item layout was altered slightly
  • Some background graphics were altered to improve visual clarity during 5th boss fight, and to make them look better overall

