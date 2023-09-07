Get your groove on with the Disco Room & Furniture Set DLC!

Hello, Renovators!

Get ready to light up the dance floor with the Disco Room & Furniture Set DLC for Hotel Renovator! Watch our electrifying ad featuring a hotel guest of few words but a lot of killer dance moves. This DLC introduces special items and an additional room that you can transform into a vibrant discotheque!



Step into the world of glittering lights, funky music, and non-stop dancing. With the Disco Room & Furniture Set DLC, you'll have access to a range of disco-themed furniture, dazzling lighting fixtures, and pulsating sound systems. Create an atmosphere that will make your guests want to put on their dancing shoes and groove the night away!

Let your creativity shine as you design a discotheque like no other. Transform an extra room into a hotspot for fun and entertainment. It's time to turn up the volume, unleash your moves, and create an unforgettable experience with the Disco Room & Furniture Set DLC.

Get the DLC today and let the rhythm guide you as you transform your hotel into the ultimate disco destination!

https://store.steampowered.com/app/1214470

