 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Wind Peaks update for 6 September 2023

Wildlife Big Update

Share · View all patches · Build 12117742 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hi Scouts!

I whould like to introduce the "WildLife Update" for Wind Peaks! We've been hard at work improving our game taking into account your valuable feedback.

Here some of the changes we made:

Everything has a little interaction now!
More than 100 new interactions
Removed RTS controls (the camera won't move when the cursor is at the borders of the screen)
New hidden objects, hidden in better spots that will require you to interact with the scene to find them
Is night time on level 12
New wild animals
Explore inside buildings, tents, and houses
New and remastered musics
New set of sound effects
Better hint pin logic

We hope you enjoy :)
Actoon Team

Changed files in this update

Wind Peaks Content Depot 1348921
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link