Wildlife Big Update

Hi Scouts!
I whould like to introduce the "WildLife Update" for Wind Peaks! We've been hard at work improving our game taking into account your valuable feedback.
Here some of the changes we made:
Everything has a little interaction now!
More than 100 new interactions
Removed RTS controls (the camera won't move when the cursor is at the borders of the screen)
New hidden objects, hidden in better spots that will require you to interact with the scene to find them
Is night time on level 12
New wild animals
Explore inside buildings, tents, and houses
New and remastered musics
New set of sound effects
Better hint pin logic
We hope you enjoy :)
Actoon Team
Changed files in this update