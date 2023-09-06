Wildlife Big Update

Hi Scouts!

I whould like to introduce the "WildLife Update" for Wind Peaks! We've been hard at work improving our game taking into account your valuable feedback.

Here some of the changes we made:

Everything has a little interaction now!

More than 100 new interactions

Removed RTS controls (the camera won't move when the cursor is at the borders of the screen)

New hidden objects, hidden in better spots that will require you to interact with the scene to find them

Is night time on level 12

New wild animals

Explore inside buildings, tents, and houses

New and remastered musics

New set of sound effects

Better hint pin logic

We hope you enjoy :)

Actoon Team