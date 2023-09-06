v1.051 - Performance, Water & Swimming Update

Hello!
We've been hard at work on fixing some performance issues reported from the v1.05 update, and have also updated the water & swimming within RivenWorld!
The water now looks more realistic and has flows and currents. We did this by doing a water simulation and then converting it into a static asset in the game world.
v1.06 Coming Soon!!
With the completion of this patch/ bug fix, we're moving on to v1.06 to be released sometime in the next month. This update will be adding single-player, and co-op game modes!
Changelog
Added
- New Ocean System with realistic waves and swimming
- New Underwater Post Processing
- New Waterfalls around the map
Modified
- Moved the world environment down 3000 units to support the new water system
- Slowed the player speed down to prevent sliding and ultra-fast speed
- Added transition animations for different movements (player no longer slider side to side when running)
Fixed
- Node respawn bug
- Node not interactable bug
- Random blocks disappearing in claims
Removed
- Old water & river system
Changed files in this update