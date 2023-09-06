v1.051 - Performance, Water & Swimming Update

Hello!

We've been hard at work on fixing some performance issues reported from the v1.05 update, and have also updated the water & swimming within RivenWorld!

The water now looks more realistic and has flows and currents. We did this by doing a water simulation and then converting it into a static asset in the game world.

v1.06 Coming Soon!!

With the completion of this patch/ bug fix, we're moving on to v1.06 to be released sometime in the next month. This update will be adding single-player, and co-op game modes!

Changelog

Added

New Ocean System with realistic waves and swimming

New Underwater Post Processing

New Waterfalls around the map

Modified

Moved the world environment down 3000 units to support the new water system

Slowed the player speed down to prevent sliding and ultra-fast speed

Added transition animations for different movements (player no longer slider side to side when running)

Fixed

Node respawn bug

Node not interactable bug

Random blocks disappearing in claims

Removed