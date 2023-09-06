 Skip to content

RivenWorld update for 6 September 2023

v1.051 - Performance, Water & Swimming Update

v1.051 - Performance, Water & Swimming Update

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hello!

We've been hard at work on fixing some performance issues reported from the v1.05 update, and have also updated the water & swimming within RivenWorld!

The water now looks more realistic and has flows and currents. We did this by doing a water simulation and then converting it into a static asset in the game world.

v1.06 Coming Soon!!

With the completion of this patch/ bug fix, we're moving on to v1.06 to be released sometime in the next month. This update will be adding single-player, and co-op game modes!

Changelog

Added

  • New Ocean System with realistic waves and swimming
  • New Underwater Post Processing
  • New Waterfalls around the map

Modified

  • Moved the world environment down 3000 units to support the new water system
  • Slowed the player speed down to prevent sliding and ultra-fast speed
  • Added transition animations for different movements (player no longer slider side to side when running)

Fixed

  • Node respawn bug
  • Node not interactable bug
  • Random blocks disappearing in claims

Removed

  • Old water & river system

Changed files in this update

