Achievements and Stats

**

Achievement and Stats!

**

Well, after a few weeks of no updates, we're back with something. First of all, a big thank you to the Community that continues to help the game grow and develop, both by joining our Community Discord to interact with other players and those of you who continue reporting bugs so that we are able to improve every aspect of the game and therefore your experience.

We got them working, finally. Both achievements and player statistics have been added to the game! Check this out.

Steam Achievements.



Finally you can reach goals by completing these achievements!

Player Stats



A Player Statistics section that shows how much you have done so far, from how many Dissidents you purged, to how many times you died.

Tweaks

Some aspects of the game have also been tweaked:

Added minimum time to each countdown adjustment in the Lobby settings.

Resolved some network stability issues.

Bugfixes

And of course, with the Major Update, comes some pretty significant bugfixing. We managed to get rid of some of the most known and reported bugs. The list is below: