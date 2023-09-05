Release Notes for 9/5/2023

[ MAPS ]
Ancient
- Fixed CT spawn area shape in minimap
Overpass
- Adjusted spawn locations to reduce the likelihood of players spawning stuck together
Inferno
- Various bug fixes and tweaks
[ GAMEPLAY ]
- Re-enabled Casual matchmaking
- Fixed a bug where dropped weapons were behaving like held weapons
- Adjusted interpolation parameters
- Fixed missing bullet tracers on hits
- Made it easier to pick up dropped weapons
[ SOUND ]
- Fixed a case where music wouldn't play at the end of deathmatch
[ MISC ]
- Various bug fixes and tweaks to Premier UI elements
- Adjusted freeze time post-processing effects
- Fixed missing player models for the first few seconds after team introductions
- Windows community servers can now appear in Steam Server Browser
