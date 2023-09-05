 Skip to content

Counter-Strike: Global Offensive update for 5 September 2023

Release Notes for 9/5/2023

Last edited by Wendy

[ MAPS ]

  • Ancient

    • Fixed CT spawn area shape in minimap

  • Overpass

    • Adjusted spawn locations to reduce the likelihood of players spawning stuck together

  • Inferno

    • Various bug fixes and tweaks

[ GAMEPLAY ]

  • Re-enabled Casual matchmaking
  • Fixed a bug where dropped weapons were behaving like held weapons
  • Adjusted interpolation parameters
  • Fixed missing bullet tracers on hits
  • Made it easier to pick up dropped weapons

[ SOUND ]

  • Fixed a case where music wouldn't play at the end of deathmatch

[ MISC ]

  • Various bug fixes and tweaks to Premier UI elements
  • Adjusted freeze time post-processing effects
  • Fixed missing player models for the first few seconds after team introductions
  • Windows community servers can now appear in Steam Server Browser

