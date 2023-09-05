 Skip to content

Wyrd Gun update for 5 September 2023

Breeding Rework

Build 12117214

Patchnotes via Steam Community
Breeding changes

Gun breeding now has more strategy than just piling every stat on a gun!
Mutation chance has been removed and replaced with mutation capacity.
A mutation is an allocation into a stat.
A guns mutation capacity will be: the average of its parents capacity + (3 to 8).
When a gun is born it will adjust its mutations to fit its mutation capacity. The mutations from both parents are added together. If the mutations are still less than capacity then it will randomly draft mutations till it reaches capacity. If the mutations exceed the capacity then it will randomly remove mutations till it fits.
The strategy now is to breed similar guns with desired mutations together. But not too much because one stat can flush out the others.

Other things

12 backpack slots!
Added small breaks to 5 minute marks to give a breather
Recoil is more violent but recovers faster
Impact effects are juicier
Sounds that repeat often have been given small variations
UI tweaks
Bug fixes

