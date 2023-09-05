Build 112: Improved level browser, lesson clarity, bug fixes

Just pushed build 112 for the Early Access version of the game. There have been a lot of changes recently that are only now getting pushed, since I had previously focused on getting the demo playable in the browser.

Now the Steam version of the game has these updates:

Improved scaling for the level browser / spellbook: Entries better adjust to the size of your device.

Bugfix for "ripeness checker" level. Previously certain spells could crash the game. The crash has been fixed. A future update will improve the visuals for this level.

Bugfix: Certain levels previously appeared to unlock out-of-order. This has been fixed.

Updated a few all menus are usable with mouse only.

Improved dialogs for the first levels. Several users mentioned that the instructions were too wordy, so the update focuses on clearer & shorter explanations. The remaining levels will be updated in a future update.

Have fun! As always, feel free to reach out via email, steam community, or the in-game feedback form.