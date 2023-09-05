Single Player patch 3

Some more fixes for this on going process.

New Patch building out now, will be live later today - evening

Scarf fix on Support B team

Africa Map Jeeps

Mini Map ReBindable now

Floors in Hospital fixed plus optimized

Jump bug in Mission 1

Reduced Weapon impacts to help performance

Skipping while Prone - Shooting (Working on a small visual bug next)

Team Image in Select improved

Prone to Crouch is going to take more time than predicted. I got it working but need to change Icons ect so that will come soon

Missing Capture Point Objectives - I wasn't able to re-create this but will look into it further since it happens. Got a working solution but want to spend some time to improve it more

Doors - Will take more time on this one, need to make a new sound but will improve on future release!