Single Player patch 3

Some more fixes for this on going process.
New Patch building out now, will be live later today - evening
Scarf fix on Support B team
Africa Map Jeeps
Mini Map ReBindable now
Floors in Hospital fixed plus optimized
Jump bug in Mission 1
Reduced Weapon impacts to help performance
Skipping while Prone - Shooting (Working on a small visual bug next)
Team Image in Select improved
Prone to Crouch is going to take more time than predicted. I got it working but need to change Icons ect so that will come soon
Missing Capture Point Objectives - I wasn't able to re-create this but will look into it further since it happens. Got a working solution but want to spend some time to improve it more
Doors - Will take more time on this one, need to make a new sound but will improve on future release!
Changed files in this update