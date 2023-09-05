 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Pocket Bravery update for 5 September 2023

Update 1.09

Share · View all patches · Build 12116810 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Adjustment in the input buffer (now it works just like the main fighting games nowadays);
  • Improved matchmaking system (still has some instabilities, we will work on that for the next updates);
  • Ranking score fixed (now working correctly);
  • Adjustments to ranking (now working correctly);
  • Tweaks in lobby creation with password (now working correctly);
  • Added game version checking to prevent people with different versions from finding matches with each other while playing online;
  • Added option to pass pages in ranking ranking;
  • Profile option has been moved, now it is within the Online option;
  • Inclusion of opponent region information in the popup to accept the fight (we will position this information better in the next update);
  • Created security lock in the lobby to avoid bugs ;
  • Removed bug when standing up without defense for a few frames (just need to resolve Ximena's fireball that bursts on the opponents’ back);
  • Fixed time attack bug that generated infinite points;
  • Unlock Hector by finish Nuno's path in story mode;
  • Unlock Jorge buying him in the store (before you had to finish arcade mode with Hector, in addition to buying in the store);
  • Now there is information on how to unlock Jorge on the character selection screen;
  • Fixed Ndidi's sprite without his leg on the defeat screen;
  • Fixed dialogue subtitles between two characters;
  • Included hit counter in trials mode;
  • Adjustment of the defensable distance parameter for every fireball;
  • Adjustment of Daisuke and Mingmei's unblockable FA;
  • Fixed Arshavin's cr.LP (blockstun was too high);
  • Blockstun fix on Ximena's Elemental 2 second hit (it was too high);
  • Now Mingmei's follow-ups commands (Double Dragon and Dragon Claw) are just pressing forward + button or back + button;
  • Hadassa's Neck Drop command change, now it's QCB+P;
  • Hadassa new command change across all languages and screens;
  • General tweaks to all characters (air attacks for all and general attacks for others);
  • Removed Sho, Malika, and Sebastian infinite combos;

Changed files in this update

SteamDB Unknown Depot Depot 1555151
  • Loading history…
SteamDB Unknown Depot Depot 1555152
  • Loading history…
SteamDB Unknown Depot Depot 1555153
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link