Update 1.09

- Adjustment in the input buffer (now it works just like the main fighting games nowadays);
- Improved matchmaking system (still has some instabilities, we will work on that for the next updates);
- Ranking score fixed (now working correctly);
- Adjustments to ranking (now working correctly);
- Tweaks in lobby creation with password (now working correctly);
- Added game version checking to prevent people with different versions from finding matches with each other while playing online;
- Added option to pass pages in ranking ranking;
- Profile option has been moved, now it is within the Online option;
- Inclusion of opponent region information in the popup to accept the fight (we will position this information better in the next update);
- Created security lock in the lobby to avoid bugs ;
- Removed bug when standing up without defense for a few frames (just need to resolve Ximena's fireball that bursts on the opponents’ back);
- Fixed time attack bug that generated infinite points;
- Unlock Hector by finish Nuno's path in story mode;
- Unlock Jorge buying him in the store (before you had to finish arcade mode with Hector, in addition to buying in the store);
- Now there is information on how to unlock Jorge on the character selection screen;
- Fixed Ndidi's sprite without his leg on the defeat screen;
- Fixed dialogue subtitles between two characters;
- Included hit counter in trials mode;
- Adjustment of the defensable distance parameter for every fireball;
- Adjustment of Daisuke and Mingmei's unblockable FA;
- Fixed Arshavin's cr.LP (blockstun was too high);
- Blockstun fix on Ximena's Elemental 2 second hit (it was too high);
- Now Mingmei's follow-ups commands (Double Dragon and Dragon Claw) are just pressing forward + button or back + button;
- Hadassa's Neck Drop command change, now it's QCB+P;
- Hadassa new command change across all languages and screens;
- General tweaks to all characters (air attacks for all and general attacks for others);
- Removed Sho, Malika, and Sebastian infinite combos;
Pocket Bravery update for 5 September 2023
Update 1.09
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
SteamDB Unknown Depot Depot 1555151
- Loading history…
SteamDB Unknown Depot Depot 1555152
- Loading history…
SteamDB Unknown Depot Depot 1555153
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update