Version 2.0 Revision 05

We are happy to announce the new and improved SHIMAZU, now at Version 2.0!

Following our earlier patch, this update resolves graphical issues and heavily improves gameplay.

-We've updated the game's title screen with the new official artwork.

-We've updated the game UI with new colours, backgrounds and designs.

-We've updated Shimazu's model to fit with his new face graphic.

-We've updated all on-screen prompts.

-We've updated and fixed some problems with the story cinematic.

-We've added new music.