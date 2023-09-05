 Skip to content

SHIMAZU update for 5 September 2023

Version 2.0 Revision 05

Share · View all patches · Build 12116706 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

We are happy to announce the new and improved SHIMAZU, now at Version 2.0!
Following our earlier patch, this update resolves graphical issues and heavily improves gameplay.
-We've updated the game's title screen with the new official artwork.
-We've updated the game UI with new colours, backgrounds and designs.
-We've updated Shimazu's model to fit with his new face graphic.
-We've updated all on-screen prompts.
-We've updated and fixed some problems with the story cinematic.
-We've added new music.

