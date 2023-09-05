We are happy to announce the new and improved SHIMAZU, now at Version 2.0!
Following our earlier patch, this update resolves graphical issues and heavily improves gameplay.
-We've updated the game's title screen with the new official artwork.
-We've updated the game UI with new colours, backgrounds and designs.
-We've updated Shimazu's model to fit with his new face graphic.
-We've updated all on-screen prompts.
-We've updated and fixed some problems with the story cinematic.
-We've added new music.
Version 2.0 Revision 05
