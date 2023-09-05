GO! GO! GO! Guardians! A crossover costume set is going to storm Schwarzerblitz

This build has not been seen in a public branch.

GO! GO! GO! Guardians!

To celebrate the release of my new game 8-Colors Star Guardians PLUS on Steam, Schwarzerblitz will receive a free costume set DLC inspired by the game! This set will be available for download on September 12, 2023 - at the same time as the game goes live!

https://store.steampowered.com/app/2588310/Schwarzerblitz__8Colors_Star_Guardians_Collaboration_Costumes_Chapter_1/?beta=0

The DLC includes the following content:

6 new cosplay costumes

Amy - Star Guardian Emerald

Elena - Star Guardian Pink (Elena must be unlocked in order to use this costume)

Jenn - Star Guardian Blue

Kaya - Star Guardian Yellow (Kaya must be unlocked in order to use this costume)

K-069 - Star Guardian Red (K-069 must be unlocked in order to use this costume)

Donner - Prince Barion (Donner must be unlocked in order to use this costume)

One new monster-ridden stage!

Bramba's Pier (medium sized, ring-out on three sides)

One new sentaistic song!

This DLC adds a new song to the jukebox. The song will be selectable in Free Match as an available BGM: