GO! GO! GO! Guardians! A crossover costume set is going to storm Schwarzerblitz

GO! GO! GO! Guardians!
To celebrate the release of my new game 8-Colors Star Guardians PLUS on Steam, Schwarzerblitz will receive a free costume set DLC inspired by the game! This set will be available for download on September 12, 2023 - at the same time as the game goes live!
https://store.steampowered.com/app/2588310/Schwarzerblitz__8Colors_Star_Guardians_Collaboration_Costumes_Chapter_1/?beta=0
The DLC includes the following content:
6 new cosplay costumes
- Amy - Star Guardian Emerald
- Elena - Star Guardian Pink (Elena must be unlocked in order to use this costume)
- Jenn - Star Guardian Blue
- Kaya - Star Guardian Yellow (Kaya must be unlocked in order to use this costume)
- K-069 - Star Guardian Red (K-069 must be unlocked in order to use this costume)
- Donner - Prince Barion (Donner must be unlocked in order to use this costume)
One new monster-ridden stage!
- Bramba's Pier (medium sized, ring-out on three sides)
One new sentaistic song!
This DLC adds a new song to the jukebox. The song will be selectable in Free Match as an available BGM:
- "GO! GO! GO!", by Blast Harbour (feat. Yeszo) - Chapter 1 final boss theme of 8-Colors Star Guardians Plus
Changed depots in steam-build-tests branch