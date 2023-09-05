 Skip to content

Schwarzerblitz update for 5 September 2023

GO! GO! GO! Guardians! A crossover costume set is going to storm Schwarzerblitz

Build 12116668

Patchnotes via Steam Community
GO! GO! GO! Guardians!
To celebrate the release of my new game 8-Colors Star Guardians PLUS on Steam, Schwarzerblitz will receive a free costume set DLC inspired by the game! This set will be available for download on September 12, 2023 - at the same time as the game goes live!

https://store.steampowered.com/app/2588310/Schwarzerblitz__8Colors_Star_Guardians_Collaboration_Costumes_Chapter_1/?beta=0

The DLC includes the following content:

6 new cosplay costumes
  • Amy - Star Guardian Emerald
  • Elena - Star Guardian Pink (Elena must be unlocked in order to use this costume)
  • Jenn - Star Guardian Blue
  • Kaya - Star Guardian Yellow (Kaya must be unlocked in order to use this costume)
  • K-069 - Star Guardian Red (K-069 must be unlocked in order to use this costume)
  • Donner - Prince Barion (Donner must be unlocked in order to use this costume)
One new monster-ridden stage!
  • Bramba's Pier (medium sized, ring-out on three sides)
One new sentaistic song!

This DLC adds a new song to the jukebox. The song will be selectable in Free Match as an available BGM:

  • "GO! GO! GO!", by Blast Harbour (feat. Yeszo) - Chapter 1 final boss theme of 8-Colors Star Guardians Plus

