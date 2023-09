Share · View all patches · Build 12116612 · Last edited 5 September 2023 – 21:09:28 UTC by Wendy

The first mission: Hunt the DEA, has been completed!

Your shipment has been stolen from the Jeweler, and you have to steal it back from the DEA using any means necessary.

Money laundering: the process has been sped up, made easier.

Purchasing Cook Ingredients: To increase realism, you now have to purchase ingredients before each cook in the RV. You purchase these on the Dark Web Marketplace.

Thank you for your patience! More updates to come very soon!!!