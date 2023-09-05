9/5/23 - Chaos Chain Update 1.19.1

Chaos Chain
Salutations, dwellers...
Here is a quick patch for the game. Check out the change log below!
Please note that these changes are not in any particular order.
BETA Update 1.19.1 Change Log:
**Bug Fixes:**
* FIXED some graphical clipping issues related to tilesets
* FIXED the conditional for taking Steel (the new dog pet) being backwards for owning the apartment
**Changes & Additions:**
* Added 1 new male skin (Community request)
* Added 1 new female skin (Community request)
* Greatly reduced the darkness opacity of the surrounding vision fog
* Greatly increased the view distance radius (Lessened the surrounding vision fog)
* Added some new effects to the simulated computer system hacking
* Updated the system hacking screens a bit
Please let me know of any bugs or issues you may encounter so I can fix them. This update will be available shortly.
That's all for now, enjoy!
-Cryptic ːCStudiosː
Changed files in this update