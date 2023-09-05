 Skip to content

Chaos Chain update for 5 September 2023

9/5/23 - Chaos Chain Update 1.19.1

Share · View all patches · Build 12116512 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Chaos Chain

Salutations, dwellers...

Here is a quick patch for the game. Check out the change log below!

Please note that these changes are not in any particular order.

BETA Update 1.19.1 Change Log:

**Bug Fixes:**  


* FIXED some graphical clipping issues related to tilesets  
* FIXED the conditional for taking Steel (the new dog pet) being backwards for owning the apartment  



**Changes & Additions:**  


* Added 1 new male skin (Community request)  
* Added 1 new female skin (Community request)  
* Greatly reduced the darkness opacity of the surrounding vision fog  
* Greatly increased the view distance radius (Lessened the surrounding vision fog)  
* Added some new effects to the simulated computer system hacking  
* Updated the system hacking screens a bit

Please let me know of any bugs or issues you may encounter so I can fix them. This update will be available shortly.

That's all for now, enjoy!

-Cryptic ːCStudiosː

