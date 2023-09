The biggest part of this update is that the game now loads all the ship and level textures as it loads a level. This means a slight increase in load times and a large increase in VRAM usage, but it should reduce potential frame stutter as well as eliminate partially loaded textures (most visible in the hangar)

Now, when a boss spawns, you will automatically target it.

There have also been some small fixes to the minimap icons for the seventh stage bosses.