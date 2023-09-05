Small Update (V1.039)

Arenas felt somewhat grindy with so many enemies. There was also lot of idle waiting time in earlier arenas, since enemies died so fast. Arenas should now feel lot more fast paced with lower respawn times and reduced number enemies.

Reduced number of enemies in arenas from 24 to 18

Reduced starting respawn time from 10 to 6.6 - 9.6 seconds depending on zone

Fixed bonus health from cave buff not being calculated when buying Greed (Wizard's exclusive item)

Fixed player losing levels when entering second loop portal while above lvl 12

Some other small fixes