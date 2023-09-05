 Skip to content

The Struggle of Combat update for 5 September 2023

Small Update (V1.039)

The Struggle of Combat update for 5 September 2023

Small Update (V1.039)

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Arenas felt somewhat grindy with so many enemies. There was also lot of idle waiting time in earlier arenas, since enemies died so fast. Arenas should now feel lot more fast paced with lower respawn times and reduced number enemies.

  • Reduced number of enemies in arenas from 24 to 18
  • Reduced starting respawn time from 10 to 6.6 - 9.6 seconds depending on zone
  • Fixed bonus health from cave buff not being calculated when buying Greed (Wizard's exclusive item)
  • Fixed player losing levels when entering second loop portal while above lvl 12
  • Some other small fixes

