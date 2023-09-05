- Umbral Typhoon - Launches any trap instead of only explosive, Shorter time between spawns allows for an additional trap (previously 3, now 4), CD: 15 to 16, Mana Channel Cost: 1.3 to 1.4
- Bolt Barrage - Trapper Volley Adjusted, Shoots 5 projectiles in cone,Damage reduced from 6.3 to 3.5, Shoots the entirety slightly faster, Multiple hits on target per wave deal 25% damage after first hit.
- Begin integration of leaderboard and player stat tracking on Playfab
Mage Mayhem update for 5 September 2023
Patch 1.5.2 Minor Update
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
SteamDB Unknown Depot Depot 2433321
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update