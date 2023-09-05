 Skip to content

Mage Mayhem update for 5 September 2023

Patch 1.5.2 Minor Update

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Umbral Typhoon - Launches any trap instead of only explosive, Shorter time between spawns allows for an additional trap (previously 3, now 4), CD: 15 to 16, Mana Channel Cost: 1.3 to 1.4
  • Bolt Barrage - Trapper Volley Adjusted, Shoots 5 projectiles in cone,Damage reduced from 6.3 to 3.5, Shoots the entirety slightly faster, Multiple hits on target per wave deal 25% damage after first hit.
  • Begin integration of leaderboard and player stat tracking on Playfab

