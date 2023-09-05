Patch R1.0.28 - 09/05/23

Another patch is here, and this one comes with a change to the Doomsayer role! Check out the full notes below:

Doomsayer Change

• The ability for the Doomsayer has been adjusted to eliminate only their top doom target as shown in the UI. • The Doomsayer UI has undergone enhancements for improved clarity and ease of use.

New Demo Feature - Free Play with Keys

• Our Free to Play demo was great for allowing players to bring in their friends to try out the game. In that spirit, we have decided to keep it around, with some changes.

• Players on the Free Demo now use a free key based system allowing them to store up to 5 keys, with 1 key given every 8 hours. A key is required to play a match.

• New players start with 5 keys.

Improvements

• House facade trim now matches the interior trim when viewed from inside the house.

• Clicking Exit in Settings will now leave the game you are in before closing, so that players are no longer hit with leaverbuster penalties in some rare cases that the game starts before we know they are truly gone on the server.

Bug Fixes

• Fixed issue causing rolecard mouseover to open when someone gets a role card update.

• Hover tooltips on the Friends menu in-game now properly render above the menu.